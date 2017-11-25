RGC head coach Jones urges side to solve discipline problems after Swansea win

RGC head coach Mark Jones bemoaned his side’s lack of discipline as they secured a dramatic 35-34 win over Swansea to keep them at the Principality Premiership West summit.

The Gogs made hard work of their victory after going into the break with a commanding advantage, and Jones stated his side must cut out unforced errors if they want their unbeaten run to continue.

He said: “We never underestimated Swansea, as we only drew with them when they had 14 men last time outs, so we didn’t take them lightly.

“When you look at the game we went from controlling it, to giving them the control and that was due to our poor discipline. If we had solved that then we would have solved all our problems.

“Unforced errors giving away penalties then gave Swansea the opportunities to get back in the game. Swansea has a good driving maul and in these conditions you can look at conceding a couple of tries, but to give them four was down to our lack of discipline.

“Stop giving the penalties away and then they don’t have the chance to be in it.

“If you look at the stats we defended over 50 per cent of their driving mauls but they just had too many chances to use it as a weapon.”

The table toppers travel to Carmarthen Quins on Saturday, and they also take on Bridgend Ravens twice over the festive period to close out the year.