Former RGC star Tom Williams helps Wales 7s to pre-season tournament win

A FORMER RGC star turned in another good effort as part of a national sevens rugby side.

Tom Williams was part of the Welsh squad that got their pre-season campaign off to the best possible start at the Elche Sevens event in Alicante, Spain.

The 21-year-old former Rydal Penrhos School pupil, who is currently part of the Ospreys set-up, helped the Wales side reach the final of the competition after recording a number of impressive victories against the likes of France (26-5) and Russia (33-0).

They rounded off an exceptional tournament by overcoming a stubborn Ireland side in the final, which was the second time they had defeated their nearby rivals during the tournament to get their hands on the trophy.

Head coach Gareth Williams, said: “The trip to Elche proved a fantastic start to our match scenarios.

“It was a bonus to come away with winning the final, but we achieved our main objective of focusing on some very basic key themes.

“The exercise has given us a fantastic foundation to go away and develop on our systems and policies.”