Colwyn Bay swimmer gets national call-up for prestigious Golden Tour

A YOUNG swimming sensation will be part of a national squad for a prestigious upcoming event.

Zach Speakman, a Year 10 pupil at the Rydal Penrhos School, has been selected to the Swim Wales youth line-up for the Golden Tour, which will be held in Nice, France early next year.

The 15-year-old booked his place in the squad after reaching the top 16 in the Great Britain rankings following a sensational season which has been littered with success.

This exceptional form continued over the half term break when the pupil claimed a haul of medals from a National Gala in Nottingham to further enhance his growing reputation.

He came away from the event with a pair of gold medals in and 400 metre individual medley and 200m backstroke, while also claiming two silvers and a bronze to take his tally to five from the competition.

Mother Deborah Speakman, said: “Zach and his coach were really pleased with his performance as training seems to be paying off. He has trained very hard over the holidays and is now working towards the Winter Nationals in Swansea in December.

Head of Swimming Maciej Ruszkowski, added: “I continued to be hugely impressed by Zach’s desire to get better and his determination to succeed, which has seen him achieve his initial goal of making the Welsh squad.

“He is thoroughly deserving of his selection to the Golden Tour, which will be another extremely worthwhile experience for his overall development.”