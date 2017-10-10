Free films for youngsters at Cineworld in Llandudno Junction – full details

CHILDREN and young adults will be able to watch some top films for free at Cineworld at Llandudno Junction next month.

The venue designated locations is for the Into Film Festival 2017, a UK-wide event for five to 19-year-olds, including shows Cineworld between November 9 and 23.

Billed as the world’s biggest youth festival, its aim is to use the magic of film to engage young minds in a broad range of topics and there will be about 200 film screenings across Wales.

Films on offer are The Eagle Huntress, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, Lego Batman and Trolls.

Accessibility and inclusivity are key aims of the festival, and there will be an autism friendly screening of The Rock Dog.

Welsh Hollywood star Michael Sheen, who is Into Film ambassador, said: “When I was growing up, it was watching films that had the most profound and lasting effect on me.

“Films can allow us to see the world through the eyes of others, experience other cultures, other viewpoints, other lives.

”And, crucially, not just get an intellectual understanding but actually feel what it’s like.”

There will also be screenings at the Little Theatre and the Vue in Rhyl, the Scala in Prestatyn and Pontio in Bangor.

For programme details, more information and to book free tickets, go online at www.intofilm.org/festival.