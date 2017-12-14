'Swerving' drink-driver from Colwyn Bay was nearly four times over the limit

A driver seen swerving all over the road was found to be almost four times the drink-drive limit.

But after being arrested following the roadside breath test Craig Williams refused to provide a further specimen of breath, blood or urine.

At Llandudno magistrates’ court Craig Williams, aged 36, who had two previous drink-driving convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and was banned from driving for three and a half years.

Prosecutor Diane Williams said that after receiving reports of his erratic driving being caught on CCTV Williams was stopped in Deganwy and found to have 136 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

After being taken to St Asaph police station he gave one further breath sample which confirmed the earlier reading but then said he couldn’t provide another because he had bronchitis. He also refused to give samples of blood or urine.

Nia Dawson, defending, said that Williams, of Grove Park, Colwyn Bay, knew he had a drink problem and had sought help. On the night in question he had been drinking with friends but fell out with them.

She said he was suffering from severe depression having not seen his children since August when his partner disappeared with them.

“He is mortified because everything was going so well,” she said.

Williams was made subject of a 12- month community order to include a six-month alcohol treatment programme and days of rehabilitation. He must also pay a fine of £100, costs of £85 and an £85 surcharge.