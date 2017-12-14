Can you help this lost cat discovered in Colwyn Bay garden shed get home for Christmas?

A COLWYN Bay resident hopes to return a ginger and white tom cat which has made its home in her garden shed to its owners for Christmas.

Janet Williams of The Close, said: “I hope I can find the owners by Christmas, I really would like them to have their cat back by then.

“He started sleeping in my garden shed some time ago, and I’ve done all I can to find the owners, I’ve told the local vets surgery , the Cats Protection League, put posters up and entered it on Facebook, but no-one has come forward to claim it.

“When he first came he was very thin and bedraggled, but since I’ve been feeding him he has fattened up and looks a lot fitter.

“But it would be so much better if he could go to his real home