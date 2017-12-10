'Amazing' £21,000 record amount raised through Rhos-on-Sea Tree of Lights

The Rhos-on-Sea Rotary Club have raised a record amount for St David’s Hospice through this year’s Tree of Lights.

Donations have already doubled last year’s amount, reaching more than £21,000 last week with fundraising for this year’s cause still open until December 21.

Rotary President George Price praised local people for their generosity and support.

He said: “It is truly amazing how generous people have been in donating this staggering sum for St David’s Hospice to support them in the essential work they do in our community.

“Every single penny donated through Rotary will go to the hospice.

“The Pioneer newspaper cannot thank themselves, so I do so now for their important sterling support.

“Of equal importance is the true meaning of all this which is the support it provides for the very many who live with the grief of losing their loved ones and we know as members it provides that time to remember.

“I hope it will be a source of strength at this festive time to commemorate events which affects us all in different ways in our lives.

“Thank you so much. Diolch o galon i bawb am eich cymorth.”

The success of this year’s Tree of Light was evident through the thousands who attended the switch on ceremony on Sunday, November 26.

St David’s Hospice corporate fundraiser Kathryn Morgan-Jones highlighted the importance of the Tree of Lights to the charity and the local festive event calandar.

She said: “Every year the Tree of Lights is a poignant event for St David’s Hospice.

Christmas can be such a challenging time of year for many families as they naturally reflect and remember those who are no longer with us.

“The Tree of Lights is so important in uniting our local communities as we acknowledge loss and reflect upon it in a positive way together.

“This year has been an exceptional year with more dedications being made in memory of a loved ones than ever before, even if their loved ones hadn’t experienced the Hospice’s care.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the response we have received and we appreciate greatly the generous nature of local people for thinking of St David’s Hospice as well as their loved ones at this special time.”

The Tree of Lights on the Cayley Promenade will remain lit throughout December and into the New Year during which donations can still be made to St David’s Hospice.

St David’s Hospice is a local charity providing hospice care to adult patients across Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey.

It delivers free, high-quality, specialist palliative care to patients with advanced illnesses, their family and carers.