Colwyn Bay attempted murder charge dropped

A charge of attempted murder against two men following a stabbing incident in Colwyn Bay in the summer has been dropped.

Defendant Kyle Mark Rochell, aged 27, admitted an alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Co-defendant Cody James Allen, aged 19, admitted an alternative charge of assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, which was also accepted.

Both men have been remanded in custody pending sentence.

Rochell, of no fixed abode but from Mochdre, and Allen, of Woodland Road, Colwyn Bay, had in August pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to murder Alex Dean Patterson, aged 23, at Woodland Road, Colwyn Bay, on June 17.

He received a number of stab wounds to the chest.

The trial was due to start on Monday.

But the case was listed at Mold Crown Court and prosecuting barrister Sion ap Mihangel said that the alternative guilty pleas had been considered and were acceptable.

Judge Rhys Rowlands ordered pre-sentence reports and told Rochell’s barrister Simon Killeen that the issue of risk needed to be addressed in view of the injuries sustained.

“They are very worrying,” he said.

Duncan Bould, for Allen, said that his client was a young man of good character and the court would also benefit from a report in his case.

The judge adjourned sentence, provisionally for Monday December 18.

He told the defendants that both had both entered acceptable pleas which would be reflected in a reduction in sentence.

Judge Rowlands said that they should not read anything into the fact that he was adjourning for pre-sentence reports.

“Plainly this is a very serious matter.

“It will be a custodial sentence, the only question is how long it should be,” he said.

The judge commented that he had asked from the word go if the case was going to one of attempted murder and was assured that the CPS had looked at it very carefully.