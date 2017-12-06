Council say advice is available to shops worried about security after a spate of attempted break-ins

TRADERS are being given security advice following a recent spate of attempted break-ins on shops and business.

New business quantumAV on Princes Drive, Colwyn Bay, - which sells high-end audio visual equipment - was the latest store to be targeted, with windows left shattered after a burglar tried to break into the shop last Thursday night using a kerbstone left at the railway station construction site across the road from the store.

QuantumAV owner Andrew Katsouris opened in Colwyn Bay two months ago and he and his landlord have been pushing for shutters on the windows to prevent incidents like this.

Mr Katsouris said: “As the idiot decided to throw a roadside kerbstone at the window, he would have been prevented from doing so if the shutters had been there.

“The landlord said that they are not allowed to install steel shutters on the shop due to planning restrictions and permission being required from Cadnant (Planning) due to the listed building status of the premises.

“This is unlikely to be an isolated incident. We have to have more police around at night to deter this – and I am grateful to the police for catching the individual,” he added.

While nothing was taken the window and door were broken.

A CCBC spokesperson said: “We are aware of traders’ concerns about security and as part of our planning guidance, we have produced information for businesses who want to add security features to their building.”

This has been the latest in a string of break ins in the area, coming just weeks after the two incidents at Kiosk Ali, reported in the Pioneer last week, while a burglary took place at the Spar store last Wednesday.

A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the incidents at quantumAV and Spar. He pleaded guilty to two offences of theft and one of burglary at Llandudno Magistrates and the case is back in court today (Wednesday).