Rhos-on-Sea Rotary Club's Tree of Lights switch on pulls record crowd

A record crowd braved the cold conditions to witness the 19th annual switching on of the Tree of Lights.

More than 1000 attendees gathered on the Rhos-on-Sea Cayley Promenade on Sunday to see the Tree of Light come to life as many took in the sight and remembered those lost.

The lights were switched on by Mayor of Colwyn, councillor Jeff Pearson and Mayoress Kath Pearson while particpants were treated to carols by Cor Meibion Colwyn and music from Beulah Brass Band on the night.

Every year since 1999, the tree is decorated with lights provided by Rhos-on-Sea Rotary Club where residents and anyone else interested are invited to make donations in support of St. David’s Hospice in memory of a loved one.

So far Rotary has raised more than £180,000 for the Hospice with this year’s donations to be added.

Rotary President George Price said: “The numbers of people gathered tonight is testimony to the support for our local St. David’s Hospice and I sincerely thank everyone for backing our efforts.

“It is their generosity and that of others which has motivated our efforts year after year for this very worthy cause.

“Above all, I hope this will also be an occasion for remembrance. We have all lost loved ones and this gives us strength and sustainment at what can be for many a difficult time in commemorating loved ones.”

St David’s Hospice’s Kathryn Morgan-Jones added: “It was incredible to see so many people down there remembering those close to them they’ve lost, with a dedicated light.

”It is about keeping the memory of those people alive and remembering them during this important time of year and knowing they are always with us.”

Donations can still be made to St Davids Hospice using the coupon. The tree will remain lit throughout December.