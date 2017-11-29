New Llandudno Beach moves step closer after 'excellent' public consultation turnout

A new look Llandudno beach moved a step closer after hundreds of residents attended a public consultation session last week.

More than 500 residents attended the event at the Victoria Centre on Friday and Saturday and Llandudno Coastal Forum secretary Debbie Wareham said most of the feedback they had received was positive.

Mrs Wareham said: “The turnout was excellent and the general feedback was very positive.

“People liked the options that were presented and embraced the fact a timeline has been set for the phases of work.”

However the new plans have raised some concerns with a 60-year-old family business potentially under threat from some of the proposed options.

Llandudno Boat Trips is owned by Tom Ellis and he said the insertion of groynes could take up space his business currently launches from.

Mr Ellis said: “I looked at the plans and am all in favour of protecting the town and keeping a clean beach, but I am wondering where we fit in?

“Some of the proposals mention rock and groynes, but the groynes are to be placed where the jetty we launch from is. So I spoke with a couple of council representatives and voiced my opinion and they told me to not see it as a threat and they would work with us.”

Mr Ellis said: “At the moment we create nine jobs throughout the summer so they would be at risk if they removed the jetty.

“I want to make sure the business is safeguarded for the future, the business is into its third generation and I want my sons to sustain it.”

Harry Bramall has only lived in Llandudno for three years but saw the stones as the major issue with the beach as it currently sits.

“We have a lot of visitors and they all inevitably say ‘what have they done to the beach?” he said. “So I wanted to see what was proposed.”

The feedback from the consultation will now be put into a report with a business case to then be put forward for the options included in the Beach Management Plan (BMP).