Llandudno Junction's Ysgol Awel-y-Mynydd holds official opening

The £11.7m Llandudno Junction super school held its official opening last week.

Depsite students have been in the school since the start of term, Ysgol Awel-y-Mynydd was officially opened by cabinet secretary for education Kirsty Williams, AM, last Thursday.

The school provides a state-of-the-art teaching environment with all the facilities expected in a 21st Century school, including the latest in IT equipment.

The school, which is part of the Welsh Government’s 21st century Schools and Education Programme, meets current and forecasted future demand for school places in the Llandudno Junction area, offering dual-stream Welsh and English education on one site.

Ms Williams said: “I’m delighted to be at Ysgol Awel y Mynydd which is the latest of our 21st century schools to be officially opened.

“The facilities here are stunning and will benefit pupils, staff and the wider community.

“Earlier this month I announced a £2.3bn boost for the next stage of our 21st Century Schools and Education Programme which will further improve our education infrastructure across Wales.

“The facilities here in Llandudno Junction are an excellent example of the difference this investment makes.”

The Cabinet Secretary toured the new facilities and enjoyed a performance by pupils before unveiling the plaque in front of the gathered guests.

Ysgol Awel y Mynydd Headteacher Llion Elis said “It has been an honour to welcome the Cabinet Secretary here today.

“It has provided us with an opportunity to express our thanks to the Welsh Government and Conwy County Borough Council for their vision and support in developing this new school for Llandudno Junction.

“It will enable the fantastic staff team to provide learning experiences in a first class modern environment to maximise pupils’ potential.”

The overall cost of the Ysgol Awel y Mynydd project was £11.7m, funded by Welsh Government 21st Century Schools and Education Programme (50%) and Conwy County Borough Council Education Capital Programme (50%).

Cllr Gareth Jones, Leader, Conwy County Borough Council said: “It’s very important to the Council that we are able to invest in our schools, to allow the governors and staff to provide high quality education and support in new buildings that are fit for purpose.

“I wish the staff and pupils all the very best in their new school and I thank the Cabinet Secretary for taking the time to visit today.”

Read Construction, who built the school – alongside architects Ainsley Gommon and the Conwy County Borough Council – said they were thrilled to have been a part of the construction process and were pleased with successful delivery of the project.

Managing director Richard Heaton said: “As a North Wales SME, we were delighted to have been awarded the project and have delivered on the commitment to supporting the local community, with the project achieving the highest community benefits score on the North Wales Construction Framework.”