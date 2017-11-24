Mochdre man jailed for two years after 'terrifying' knife incident

A drunken man who returned with a knife after a row at a Colwyn Bay house then stabbed at the locked door in what the judge described as a terrifying incident with a fearsome weapon has been jailed for two years.

Matthew Maddison, aged 43, of Tan yr Allt Avenue, Mochdre, pleaded guilty to affray, having an 18-inch long knife in a public place and damaging a door and window in Grange Road, Colwyn Bay, where Anthony Downing and Kerry Woodcock live.

Three months of the sentence at Caernarfon crown court on Friday related to a previous suspended term.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Maddison had lost control of himself in very dangerous circumstances on October 16 which could have resulted in tragedy.

A five-year restraining order bans him from contact with the couple.

The judge remarked : “It was a truly terrifying incident for the householders.”