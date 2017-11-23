Nine men charged with drugs charges after largest police raids for 20 years.

Nine men have been charged with drugs related offences following last week’s major police raids in Holyhead, Conwy, Llandudno and Llandudno Junction, and will appear before Caernarfon Magistrates today (Thursday November 23).

The operation was North Wales Police’s largest drugs operation for 20 years and involved more than 250 officers, assisted by police in Manchester and Liverpool. It targeted organised crime groups based in Holyhead and Conwy.

The men, who were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, were refused bail.

They are: Aled Gray, aged 34, from Holyhead; Michael Cain Jones, aged 22, of Holyhead; David Cuffin, aged 41, of Holyhead; Matthew Phillip Jones, aged 28, of Mochdre; Lee Eastham Jones, aged 27, of Llandudno Junction; Liam Joseph Roberts, aged 29, of Penmaenmawr; Phillip John Scarisbrick, aged 36, of Liverpool; and Jordan Ryan Peeks, aged 36 and Lee Bamber, 44 both from Manchester.

Wednesday evening, five of those arrested: four men from Holyhead and one man from Bangor, aged between 24 and 42 were released under investigation after questioning.

A further man from Holyhead in his 40s was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and released on bail to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates on Thursday December 21.

Police executed almost 30 warrants in Holyhead, Conwy, Llandudno, Llandudno Junction as well as Manchester and Liverpool.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Lee Boycott said: “Yesterday’s operation was both complex and time consuming and I’m extremely grateful to the local communities for their patience and understanding whilst events unfolded. I want to personally reassure them that tackling organised crime remains our priority."

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated and we will continue to take positive, robust action. We can’t tackle this problem alone and key to our work is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us. Information can be passed by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.