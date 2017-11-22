Lifeboat hits Llandudno waters for last time

The second longest serving Llandudno RNLI lifeboat has made its final trip.

Llandudno’s all-weather lifeboat ‘Andy Pearce’ left the resort for the last time on Saturday to make the short trip round Great Orme’s Head to Conwy marina.

From there she is expected to be taken by road to RNLI Headquarters in Poole from where the ‘Andy’ will either be allocated to the RNLI relief fleet or placed on the sale list.

The departure of Llandudno’s second longest-serving lifeboat rounds off an extremely busy few months for the resort’s volunteer RNLI team.

Over the past few months the team have moved to their new facilities in Craig-y-Don, undergone intensive training on Shannon-class lifeboats and their associated revolutionary launch system, and have at various times hosted and operated four lifeboats – possibly for the first time ever.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Everyone at Llandudno lifeboat station has been gratified by the keen interest shown by the general public - residents and visitors - during this period of significant change. This interest has been greatly appreciated by our volunteer team.”