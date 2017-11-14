Rhos on Sea man killed in A470 collision

A man who died following the road traffic collision on the A470 in Gwynedd on Sunday, November 12 has been named as Robert Neil Patterson, and was known locally as Rob, was 51 years old and lived in the Rhos-on-Sea area.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly before 15:22hrs near Dinas Mawddwy, which involved a black Honda motorcycle.

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along that particular stretch of road and who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number V171682.

Mr Patterson, who worked as a window cleaner, is believed to be a father of three. His hobby was repairing and renovating motor cycles.