Free event in Llandudno this weekend to find Wales' young storytellers

The myths and legends of Wales are coming to life in Llandudno this weekend.

Some of the country’s brightest young bards and poets will compete at Venue Cymru this Saturday for a spot on the Young Storyteller of Wales Competition Team, with the over 15 winner being crowned Young Storyteller of Wales 2017.

This year Venue Cymru is teaming up with the Young Storyteller of Wales Competition Team to inspire budding young storytellers with story sessions with former Young Storyteller of Wales Bethan Mascarenhas.

Miss Mascarenhas said:“We all tell stories in our own way, we are all natural tellers - it’s a part of who we are here in Wales.”

Joining Miss Mascarenhas will be veteran storytellers Eric Maddern, Sian Miriam, Fiona Collins, Ed Fisher and Andy Harrop Smith, all holding workshops.

No experience is necessary and there is no entry fee.

All competitors will be judged by in one of three age categories: 7 to 11; 12 to 14; or 15 to 18 years old, with prizes awarded to all winners.

Workshops take place at Venue Cymru and Poco Coffee at Mostyn Gallery from 1.30pm on Saturday November 11.

For details visit venuecymru.co.uk or by calling 01492 872000.