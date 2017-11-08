D Day decision for new Llandudno Junction Lidl

Proposals for a new discount food store at Llandudno Junction are set to be decided by Conwy’s planners today (Wednesday).

The redevelopment of the former site of the Daily Post and Arriva offices into a Lidl store have already received a recommendation to go ahead by officers.

However the Pioneer recently reported calls for more public consultation before the application goes before the planning committee

The plans entail demolishing the existing buildings on the site which are regarded as being unsightly.

Stuart Jardine, Lidl UK’s regional head of property, said: “This substantial investment will see the creation of a new Lidl supermarket and the regeneration of the site. The proposals will create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs locally.

“Should planning permission be granted, we hope to have the store open by Christmas 2018.”

Cllr Sue Shotter, Conwy member for Marl Ward in Llandudno Junction, said: “I hope the planning committee will address the issue of the safety of the access to and from the store. At the moment schoolchildren can go through the underpass, but under these proposals they will have to cross the road on the surface, and that obviously has dangers at such a busy spot.”

Fellow ward councillor Mike Priestley said: “It is good to see the site regenerated, currently it is an eyesore, I also welcome the jobs the store would bring.

“At the moment it has a number of steps which can be difficult for people with disabilities. This would be an appropriate opportunity to put in a ramp, and I would like the committee to make this a condition of any planning consent they may grant.

“But the jobs the store would bring would be welcome.”