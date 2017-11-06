All change at this year's Llandudno Christmas Fayre

A new location, and changes to format, should make this year’s Llandudno Christmas Fayre better than ever.

The event’s focus will move from Madoc Street to Trinity Square, and there will be no long marquees housing craft and food stalls ,which in the past have become overcrowded at peak times. Instead, wooden cabins and open fronted marquees will be dotted around the square and the grounds of Holy Trinity Church.

The fair boasts an area called Lapland featuring Santa’s Grotto, a virtual reality simulator of Santa’s sleigh, an elf workshop and a giant snow globe. In addition, the stage and entertainment area hosted by Llandudno Chamber of Trade, will be bigger than ever, and will house dozens of performances each day, while a new seating area will allow people to sit and enjoy the entertainment.

TV personality and hill farmer Gareth Wyn Jones will once again be the fair’s ambassador and the event will underline his mission to highlight the importance of buying local produce which will be backed up with more stalls than ever selling locally produced food and micro breweries showing off their beers.

Fair organiser Barry Mortlock said: “We have been working hard to create an incredibly festive atmosphere this year. There will be Christmas trees donated by Mostyn Estates, street buskers, and more decorative lighting than ever before.”

Another attraction, organised by Llandudno Chamber of Trade to coincide with the fair is a cake trail through the town, and following on the success of last year’s bara brith World Championship this year there will be a Welsh Cake World Championship contest.

There will be an entry fee of £2.50 to the fair and Mr Mortlock said his is necessary to ensure its future. “Unfortunately, last year admission fees to the marquees didn’t cover the cost of staging the Fair, and for it to continue there will be a charge for entry to the Trinity Square area. With 150 exhibitors taking part and lots of festive entertainment we are hoping people will regard this as being very good value for money”.

Llandudno Christmas Fayre is from November 16 to November 19. Further information can be found at website www.llandudnochristmasfayre.co.uk