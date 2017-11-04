Mochdre business forum relaunched

Business leaders in Mochdre are joining forces to revitalise the town.

Mochdre Business Forum has been re-launched, backed by Colwyn Business Improvement District (BID), with regular breakfast meetings.

The latest event at Quinton Hazell Enterprise Parc was attended by more than 20 local business leaders.

The forum aims to bring together the 80-plus companies operating in Mochdre, to share their successes and tackle common issues while building a mutually supportive network.

Chairing the meeting was Syd Gaskin, who runs family firm Gaskin's Carpets and Beds.

Among the topics raised were improved signs for the town and industrial areas, broadband issues, trimming overgrown trees, a business directory, parking, recycling waste, street cleaning, CCTV, and dementia-friendly awareness training.

Syd, also vice-chairman of Colwyn BID, said: “The forum is a great way for business people to get to know each other - sometimes we don’t know what services are on our doorstep.

“For example, there is £30,000 available from BID for projects to make the town more attractive, or enable companies to work more effectively. We have asked businesses what they want to see”.

The organisation is a not-for-profit social enterprise whereby firms pay a levy and the cash raised used for projects to increase trade.

BID project manager Anna Openshaw said: “It’s very important businesses at a local level get together to discuss what needs doing in their area to improve trade, the BID team is here to help make that happen.

“We realised the forum needed financial help with the business breakfasts to encourage more people to come along. I was delighted to see such a strong turnout to the event.”

The next meeting of the forum is January 10 at 8.30am at Quinton Hazell Enterprise Parc.