Thousands flock to the Gwledd Conwy Feast

Thousands once again flocked to the Gwledd Conwy Feast over the weekend.

Attendees were treated to a wide variety of local foods, art activities and craft beers and gin as businesses put all on show for residents and visitors to sample just what the Conwy area has to offer.

This years event, for the first time, saw Bodlondeb house a number of stalls, with the animal marquee and local breweries tent proving popular amongst Feast goers.

The Quay was full of tasty smells resonating from the vast array of food stalls that lined it, while passers-by, or those with the correct pass could enjoy the sounds of local bands and choirs.

The castle end of the Quay was a local produce stall, housing everything from cheeses, to chopping boards, liqueurs to fudge and everything in between.

While down the opposite end art workshops and activities were held for the public to take part in.

Heading up the High Street, Saturday was the perfect day to enjoy some of the mulled wine on offer while treating ones self to a cake or two from the various pastry stalls.

In between all the stalls, Conwy businesses were still open as usual with a number of hotels and bars taking advantage of the crowds and holding their own live gigs to have Feast goers partying well into the night.

Those that stayed after dark were also treated to a number of light displays from Digital Projection artist, Andy McKeown.

Mr McKeown turned the ancient St Mary’s Church into a kaleidoscope of patterned light, generated from images taken from its stained glass window while also lighting up the trees in Bodlondeb Park.