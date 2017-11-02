Blindfolded audience to enjoy horror classic in Conwy

A Hollywood horror Guru, a blindfolded audience and a Western-style saloon all feature in a festival celebrating cinema.

Colwyn Bay’s TAPE Community Music and Film is hosting the Coastline Film Festival, which will take place at venues throughout Conwy from Monday November 6, promoting British filmmakers and boasting a series of premieres and exclusives.

The festival kicks off with a prop making workshop in Colwyn Bay for TAPE’s upcoming second movie, ‘Below the Waves’ and will close with a screening of its first feature film ‘British Winters’ in Pwllheli.

Steve Swindon, chief executive officer of TAPE , said: “We’ve had to fill a gap ourselves for something that’s really been missing in North Wales.

“The gatekeepers of big venues put a lot of obstacles up to showcasing film, so we’re working in partnership with the community because it’s crucial for aspirant filmmakers to get their films in front of an audience.”

Part of the TAPE’s approach in bringing more films to more people includes two mini festivals - The Chapel of Horror, in Conwy’s Capel Tabernacl and Alfredo’s restaurant, and an all day Western Saloon in 3rd Space @ The Great Orme Brewery in Llandudno.

Horror fans can enjoy an exclusive screening in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Sleepwalkers, featuring a special introduction filmed for the festival by its director and Stephen King collaborator Mick Garris.

The horror guru - who interviews famous horror directors - will also record an introduction for a screening of the 1974 cult shocker The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Sunday November 12, directed by his friend Tobe Hooper, who died earlier this year.

One of the more bizarre cinema experiences is the Welsh premiere of a reworking of 1962 American horror classic Carnival of Souls, offering a binaural presentation where blindfolded audience members will experience the film with headphones only.

Mr Swindon said: “You’re not going to find this anywhere else. We jumped at the chance to share this unmissable experience that certainly isn’t going to be shown in many places in the world.”

Film buffs will be given the opportunity to speak to directors, with John Maclean of The Beta Band and director of Slow West hosting a screening at The Coastline Country and Western Saloon on Sunday November 19.

There will also be Q and A sessions at the premiere of Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes with director Michael Cumming , and director of Nature of the Beast Daniel Draper about outspoken politician Dennis Skinner.

Their third festival continues to grow after initial two year funding from the Coastal Communities Fund, and will be working with charities such as the Alzheimer’s Society and Disability Arts Wales to promote inclusivity.

“The festival really showcases the ethos of TAPE - what people bring to our door, we transport,” added Mr Swindon.

“It began after feedback from the community for our Jaws screening at the first LLAWN festival brought cinema to the Llandudno promenade, and realising the need to cater not only for niche audiences, but to encourage people to take risks of seeing great cinema on their doorstep.”

The Coastline Film Festival begins on Monday November 6, tickets and a full programme can be found on the event’s eventbrite.co.uk, with more information available at www.tapemusicandfilm.co.uk.