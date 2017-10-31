Second boy took ill at Halloween rave near Abergele police confirm following death of Conwy teenager

TRIBUTES have been paid to a sweet, funny and popular teenager who died following a Halloween rave near Abergele.

Morgan Phillip Miller-Smith, 16, from Conwy, was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital after falling ill at the HP Fest: Halloween Edition at Gwytherin this weekend.

A post mortem revealed Morgan’s death was drugs related. The Ysgol Aberconwy pupil, who had worked at L’s Coffee and Bookshop on High Street, Conwy, for two years with his family, had taken ecstasy type tablets described as pink, square shaped with a Rolls Royce RR symbol on one side and 200mg on the other.

Ian Gerrard, headteacher at Ysgol Aberconwy, said: “It was with great sadness that we received the recent news about the death of one of our sixth form students – Morgan Miller-Smith. At this difficult time, our thoughts, prayers and sympathy go out to Morgan’s family and friends.

“Morgan was a popular student at the school and he was highly regarded by his teachers and fellow pupils. He had many friends who are devastated by this sad news - the school will be able to provide support for any pupils during this time. Morgan will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

In a statement, L’s Coffee and Bookshop, added: “As everyone is aware there has been a catastrophic tragedy that occurred in the early hours of (Sunday) morning that resulted in the loss of life of one of the most sweet, funny, caring young men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Our little 'Morgy Moo' Morgan Miller Smith.

“A tragic young life that has been taken from us far earlier than I feel god intended. The whole Miller Smith family work for us here at L's and we pride ourselves as being one big family so you can imagine, this has hit us all so very hard. We are all completely heartbroken.”

North Wales Police were notified by ambulance at 1.11am on Sunday, October 29, that Morgan had taken ill. Further toxicology tests will be carried out, but the results of the post mortem showed that Morgan’s death was drugs related.

Supt Gareth Evans said: “This was a terribly sad incident in which a young boy has lost his life and a family has been left devastated.

“Taking these pills is like playing Russian roulette in that you have no control over the risk. You could die.”

Police revealed that a second boy, also aged 16, was taken ill earlier in the evening after taking drugs at the same event.

“Fortunately he did not need hospital treatment and has fully recovered,” Supt Evans added.

“But the message from this tragic incident is clear. Taking ecstasy type pills and other illegal drugs is extremely dangerous. You do not know what is in them, who has made them or where they were made and I would plead with young people not to risk their lives by using them.”

Following the event, ecstasy type tablets were recovered by officers.

Organiser of HP Fest have been approached for comment. A message on their Facebook page said: “We are devastated by the tragic news. Our thoughts and condolences are with the boy’s family and friends at this time. We are supporting the police in the on going investigation. We urge anyone with any information to do the same.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number V164084.

L’s Coffee and Bookshop have set up a fundraising page to raise £10,000 for Morgan’s family. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisagaz-walkerlavin-2