Tributes paid to Conwy teenager, 16, who died following Halloween rave near Abergele

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “caring” and “friendly” teenager who died following a Halloween rave near Abergele.

Morgan Phillip Miller-Smith, 16, from Conwy, was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital after falling ill at the HP Fest: Halloween Edition at Gwytherin this weekend. It is believed that Morgan, who worked at L’s Coffee and Bookshop with his family, had taken ecstasy type tablets described as pink, square shaped with a Rolls Royce RR symbol on one side and 200mg on the other.

Posting on Facebook, L’s Coffee and Bookshop wrote: “As everyone is aware there has been a catastrophic tragedy that occurred in the early hours of the morning that resulted in the loss of life of one of the most sweet, funny, caring young men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Our little 'Morgy Moo' Morgan Miller Smith.

“A tragic young life that has been taken from us far earlier than I feel god intended. The whole Miller Smith family work for us here at L's and we pride ourselves as being one big family so you can imagine, this has hit us all so very hard. We are all completely heartbroken.

“We are giving all proceeds from our coffee shop in Conwy for the next two days to the Miller Smith family and will be excepting donations to help this amazing family in their time of need.”

North Wales Police were notified by ambulance at 1.11am on Sunday, October 29, that Morgan had taken ill.

The force and their partners in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are warning that anyone in possession of such tablets should not to take them.

Supt Gareth Evans said: “This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

“I would ask anyone with information which could assist us to come forward.”

Tributes have been posted in memory of Morgan on the L’s Coffee and Bookshop Facebook page.

Clare Freeman Such posted: “Morgan was an absolute star who made me laugh on many occasions. Thoughts are with his family and friends, he will be greatly missed.”

Hevs Lock wrote: “Such a lovely caring young man with a lovely smile and great personality,” whilst councillor Julie Fallon posted: “So incredibly sad. Can't imagine the pain that family and friends are feeling. Sending so much love and sympathy. God bless all the family and friends.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number V164084.

A post mortem examination is due to be held later today.