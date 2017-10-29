Police appeal as 'Rolls Royce' ecstasy drug linked to 16-year-old North Wales boy's death after Halloween rave

A 16-year-old boy has died from a suspected drug overdose after a Halloween rave at Gwytherin, Abergele.

It is believed the boy may have taken ecstasy type tablets described as pink, square shaped with the Rolls Royce RR symbol on one side and 200mg on the other.

North Wales Police and their partners in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are urging young local people to take heed of a warning following the death of the boy from North Wales due to a suspected drugs overdose early this morning.

Supt Gareth Evans said; “This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.”

Police are urging anyone who took these tablets at the festival last night and is showing any ill effects to attend hospital as a matter of urgency. They are also warning that anyone in possession of them not to take them.

Police were notified by ambulance staff at 1.11am Sunday October 29 that the boy, who has not been named, was taken ill after attending the annual Halloween rave at Gwytherin, Abergele, Conwy.

He was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd where he died.

“The investigation is at an early stage, but I would urge anyone with information which could assist us to come forward and to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number V164084.”

The coroner has been informed.