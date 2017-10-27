New Lidl store proposed for former Arriva and newspaper site in Llandudno Junction

Proposals for a new discount supermarket on the former site of the Daily Post and Arriva offices in Llandudno Junction, have been submitted to Conwy Council but there has been a call for more consultation with the public.

The plans for the new Lidl branch entail demolishing the existing buildings on the site which are regarded as being unsightly.

Stuart Jardine, Lidl UK’s regional head of property, said: “This substantial investment will see the creation of a new Lidl supermarket and the regeneration of the Daily Post and former Arriva site. The proposals will create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs locally.

“We received useful feedback at our public consultation event in March and we are working with Conwy County Borough Council towards a planning committee decision, hopefully in the next few weeks.

“Should planning permission be granted, we hope to have the store open by Christmas 2018.”

Cllr Sue Shotter, Conwy County Borough Councillor for Marl Ward in Llandudno Junction, said: “While I welcome Lidl planning to come to Llandudno Junction as it will bring jobs and more choice for shoppers and will improve a run down area, I do have concerns about the entrance and exit planned for the store. This will reduce the size of a bus stop which is used by schoolchildren, and there are problems with access for the disabled from the underpass below the road.

“I have also had residents complain that they have not been consulted by the developers. Nor have they been consulted by the council about the proposed alterations to the road layout.”

Her fellow ward councillor Mike Priestley said: “Residents have expressed concerns to me primarily about the design of the building which would sit at the gateway to historic Conwy, and are worried about the plans for the stores access and egress, the noise delivery lorries and he refrigeration units would make. The council will have to ask the applicant to address these problems. But against that I welcome the opportunities for jobs the store would bring.”

Conwy Town Councillor Arthur James said: “I feel this store is a good solution to improve the site which looks very sad at the moment, and it will also bring more competition and choice to the area.

”However I think the design has rather hard lines, which is important as it is close to Conwy’s medieval castle. The developers have told me that the appearance can be softened with the addition of mature trees.”