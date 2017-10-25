Historic hall and spa plans new garden room

A Grade one listed country hall hotel is aiming to create a new garden room.

Bodysgallen Hall, located on The Royal Welsh Way, Llandudno, is planning to build a glazed garden room off its spa building to the West of the site.

It is proposed that the room, set to be 11 metres wide and 4.5 metre deep, will be used by spa guests.

A design and access statement into proposals, submitted to Conwy County Borough Council, reads: “Bodysgallen Hall is a grade one listed property. The house and estate were rescued for restoration and conversion in 1980 by Historic House Hotels and given to the National Trust in 2008.

“The proposed garden room is to be built using polyester powder coated aluminium, handcrafted to replicate a timber structure so as not to diminish or contrast with the surrounding buildings. The garden room will be coloured greensand to blend with the surrounding landscape.”