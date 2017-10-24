Conwy Feast set to be bigger and better than ever

The Gwledd Conwy Feast is back bigger and better than ever in 2017.

The event, which gets underway this Friday until Sunday afternoon, will showcase some of the best food, drink, art and entertainment the area has to offer.

For the first time the Feast will extend to Bodlondeb Park with the event promising to be packed with stalls and activities

The Quay, Conwy High Street, Lancaster Square and a number of the chapels in Conwy will also be a buzz with activity as residents and visitors alike relax and enjoy a weekend full of fun.

Demonstration kitchens, wine tasting sessions, the craft beer marquee and street food stalls will return again this weekend showcasing local businesses like the Welsh Oven, Mango Rays, Mr Churros, Wild Horse Brewery, Snowdonia Distillery, Conwy Brewery and Purple Moose.

The main stage will be rocking again keeping Feastgoers dancing into the night with bands like Wilbur Milton on Friday night while Reggae Knights and Motown Council light up Saturday night.

Pinc Ffloyd will kick off proceedings on the main stage on Friday night which will mark their emotional final ever gig after the sudden passing of their keyboard player Dave Newman.

For those more interested in the arts, there is something for you too with Saturday and Sunday art workshops, traditional crafts and a meet the makers session.

A Gwledd Conwy Feast spokesperson said: “We are generally very excited. It is going to be bigger than ever before.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the event with a wide range of options available with a full weekend pass for adults on sale for £14 or children for £2.

For more information or to book online visit www.conwyfeast.co.uk or telephone 01492 338 083.