Colwyn Bay Zoo promises plenty of scares this Halloween

ZOO animals will be able to enjoy a ‘treat’ during the Halloween festivities.

The Welsh Mountain Zoo is launching its spooky celebrations. Free entry will be offered for children in fancy dress – based on one child per full paying adult - on Halloween. There will also be pumpkin carving, spooky crafts and a terrifying trail.

Animals will also enjoy a taste of the action with feeds of pumpkin which visitors can watch.

The devilish fun started on Saturday (October 21) and will run until November 5.

A special Fungal Foray event will be take place on Thursday, November 2.

Jennifer Jesse, administration and operations director at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, said: “We are now at that time of year when an amazing array of fungi appears around the Zoo grounds and woodland. Botanist, Nigel Brown, former Curator of the Treborth Botanical Gardens and Trustee of the Zoo, has agreed to lead the Fungus Foray, a fantastic and fun family event.

“Visitors will be given the chance to explore the grounds and find fungus whilst our resident expert Nigel will offer further information on their foraged findings.”

Visit www.welshmountainzoo.org for details of specific events.