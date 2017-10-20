North Wales braces itself for strong winds as Storm Brian arrives

Strong winds and big waves will batter the coast of North Wales this weekend.

Storm Brian comes in the wake of ex-hurricane Ophelia. The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning of wind for Wales. The warning is in force from 4am on Saturday until just before midnight. The warning affects Rhyl, Prestatyn and St Asaph as well as part of Conwy including Abergele, Llandudno and Conwy.

A Met Office statement read: “A spell of strong winds is expected. Western and Southern coastal transport routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves and spray, with potential for flooding of properties. Some transport disruption is likely across the whole warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible, as well as damage to trees.”

Storm Brian is the second named storm of the season and follows Aileen which affected parts of the UK in September.