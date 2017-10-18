Taser use which caused head injuries deemed reasonable by IPCC

The use of a taser on a man in Llandudno who fell and sustained a head injury as a result has been deemed reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation heard North Wales Police officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at Bryniau Court at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2016.

After gaining entry to the address, the officers confronted the 24-year-old man, who they had been told was in possession of a large knife, and discharged a taser.

The man then fell backwards and sustained a serious head injury which caused him to lose consciousness. He was treated in hospital and has since recovered significantly.

The IPCC considered whether the use of force by the officers was reasonable and if authorisation to deploy the taser and warnings regarding its use were in accordance with force and national policy.

Investigators obtained accounts from members of the public, police and paramedics and examined body worn video footage of the incident.

In the investigator’s opinion, both the authorisation and the use of taser were in line with force and national policies.

Operations Manager Melanie Palmer said: “The IPCC investigator found no indication that the officers involved in this incident may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings.

“In this case, the officers were confronted in a confined space by an individual who had been seen in the street with a knife.

“The evidence indicates the officer who tasered the man used no more force than he honestly, reasonably and instinctively considered necessary for the purpose of protecting himself and his colleague.”

The investigation follows a mandatory referral from North Wales Police as a result of the injury sustained by the man during police contact.