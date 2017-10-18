No bids for Conwy's historic Civic Hall

There seem to be no takers for the Conwy Civic Hall.

The Grade II listed building, in the heart of Conwy (pictured), has been on the open market since April and Conwy Council are still yet to receive any bids.

No bids were received following a competitive tendering process which began on July 14, 2015 and concluded after a number of stages on January 16, 2017.

A Conwy County Borough Council spokesperson said: “Initial interest had been positive with a number of enquiries, but unfortunately none of the parties had been in a position to pursue the opportunity further.

“As a result, the cabinet decided to place the Civic Hall on the open market, with any prospective bids to be presented to cabinet for consideration.

“The property was placed on the open market in April 2017, with boards displayed on the building and advertisements in the press.

“Any offers received will go through the usual due diligence processes before being presented to members with a recommendation to approve or decline.”

Tony Franks, who was chairman of Conwy Cube and is now a member of the community campaign group Last Bastion, has been campaigning to keep the Civic Hall going for a number of years.

Mr Franks said the council are undertaking projects using money that could be focused elsewhere on places like the Civic Hall.

He said: “At the moment they seem to be focusing on the old Bodlondeb School site, which is strongly connected to the Civic Hall. The Lottery funding received for the culture centre is money we could’ve accessed, money we could have used for the Civic Hall, but they wrote us out of that.

“They are demolishing one building, selling off another and building a third – just think of the number of things that require funding.”

A closed meeting is to be held with key players in the matter later this month to discuss the current situation of the Civic Hall.

There is no planned agenda as yet or future action but Mr Franks said: “Who knows what might come out of the meeting.”