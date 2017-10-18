Conwy Wine Merchant caught in devastating California wildfires

A Conwy man has been caught up in America’s worst-ever wildfires.

The blaze, which happened last week, has already claimed 40 lives and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses as it ripped through the Sonoma Valley in northern California.

Wine merchant Stephen Gillham, former manager of Vinomondo in Conwy, was working at a vineyard in Santa Rosa - north west of San Francisco - as the flames tore through the region.

Mr Gillham, 31, said: “Lots of people in the area have lost their homes and businesses. It was pretty scary. I was woken up by people screaming in the street and knocking on doors to get us out.

“Everyone started panicking when they saw the orange glow come over the horizon and the smoke and ash began to spread with the wind. I live to the West, and the winery is even more Westerly, so we were very lucky.

“The main fires burned over on the East side of town and headed south, but because of the wind direction and strength, many people had to be evacuated anyway as it happened so fast and was so unpredictable .”

Evacuations began early in the morning of Monday October 9, with the assistant winemaker having to be moved from his home to stay in Mr Gillham’s home two miles from the centre of the blazes.

Mr Gillham added: “Olivet Lane Vineyard in the prestigious Sonoma County - world famous for it’s Pinot Noir - is relatively unscathed, but was covered in clouds of acrid smoke with near zero visibility for four days. The air quality in many neighbouring areas is still dangerously unsafe.

Mr Gillham said: “Big planes have been dumping retardant on the fires, but it still stinks of smoke and there is ash all over the place a week later.”

The vineyard, owned by winemakers Pellegrini Wine Company, has recently reopened its doors to evacuees, despite relying on generator power until the morning of Saturday October 14.

Firefighters are still trying to contain and to establish the cause of the fire, with the death toll expected to rise to more than 40 people.