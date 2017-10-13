Penrhyn Bay astronomer rubs shoulders with British astronauts at exhibition in London

A 15-year-old Penrhyn Bay girl who has her eyes firmly focussed on the stars rubbed shoulders with Britain’s two astronauts.

Amelia Robert enthusiasm for all things astronomical is so strong that she organised a workshop at the New Scientist Live exhibition at ExCel London and met both Major Tim Peake and Helen Sharman.

Day to day Amelia manages an award winning website: MajorTim.space.

She said Tim Peake was the inspiration for her to build her own website, which is about all things astronomy. She met him first at the Royal Albert Hall and again at a presentation she did at York University last November, and the idea for the website came from these meetings.

Her website is designed to offer information on space exploration and knowledge about space and the wonders of the universe.

From Rosetta and Philae, autonomous space robotics, micro gravity and the effects upon the human body to the Earth’s magnetic fields, it looks at exploring Mars, the solar system, black holes, dark energy and dark matter.

Amelia runs workshops to encourage young people to enjoy science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and astronomy.

New Scientist Live invited Amelia to exhibit because of her contribution in inspiring young people in STEM.