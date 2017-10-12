Llandudno pub undergoes major facelift

A POPULAR Llandudno pub has re-opened its doors following a £50,000 refurbishment.

Now known as the Cross Keys Sports bar, the re-branded pub not only offers live sport on big screens but entertainment and competitions including an X-Factor style contest.

Licensee, Gareth Davies said: “We’ve had it since 2010 and it was starting to get a bit dated, so we thought it was time it needed a refurbishment.

“So we looked at what was needed in the town, and we thought a sports bar was the way forward.”

Mr Davies said the new look bar was aimed at everyone and was hoping to see new customers as well as the regulars.