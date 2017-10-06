Green light finally given for Colwyn Bay pier to be dismantled

The go-ahead has finally been given for Colwyn Bay’s Victoria Pier to be dismantled.

Conwy Council has received a decision notice from Welsh Government for Listed Building Consent.

The consent allows the council to dismantle the Victoria Pier and redevelop a truncated pier, whilst recording and storing elements of heritage and/or structural value in a safe place for potential re-use in a future restoration by a third party.

Council chairman, Cllr Brian Cossey, said:“We’d like to thank the Minister for giving the application the careful consideration needed to reach this decision.

“Over recent years the council has been quite clear about the deteriorating state of the pier and the significant risk it posed to public health and safety.

”Today’s decision means that we can now take action, but any work to dismantle the structure will need to be carried out in a safe, carefully planned and controlled manner.”

”In preparation, the council has gone out to tender for a contractor to dismantle the pier. The submitted tenders will be subject to the usual procurement process.”

A report will be presented to cabinet and council in mid-November, and the contract for dismantling could then be awarded following council.

”We advise members of the public to stay away from this dangerous structure,” added Cllr Cossey