Wilko opens doors to Llandudno store

The new Wilko store in Llandudno’s Mostyn Champneys Retail Park was officially opened this morning.

Llandudno deputy mayor councillor Dave Hawkins cut the ribbon - alongside store manager Maria Haggas and assistant Paul Davis – and declared the store open in front of a large crowd of eager shoppers and Wilko staff.

Cllr Hawkins said: “It is so good to have Wilkos in Llandudno. It’s a great shopping experience and we are proud to have them here.”

The first 100 customers through the doors received gifts from Wilko including £5, £10 and £20 vouchers as well as toasters and blenders.

Free hot chocolate was also on offer to keep shoppers warm.

More details will follow in next week’s edition of The Pioneer.