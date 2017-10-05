Wilko opens doors to Llandudno store

The new Wilko store in Llandudno’s Mostyn Champneys Retail Park was officially opened this morning.
Llandudno deputy mayor councillor Dave Hawkins cut the ribbon - alongside store manager Maria Haggas and assistant Paul Davis – and declared the store open in front of a large crowd of eager shoppers and Wilko staff.
Cllr Hawkins said: “It is so good to have Wilkos in Llandudno. It’s a great shopping experience and we are proud to have them here.”
The first 100 customers through the doors received gifts from Wilko including £5, £10 and £20 vouchers as well as toasters and blenders.
Free hot chocolate was also on offer to keep shoppers warm.
More details will follow in next week’s edition of The Pioneer.
