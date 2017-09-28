Llandudno brewery to collaborate with American brewery

Llandudno’s Wild Horse Brewing Company are embarking on a Trans-Atlantic collaboration with a top American craft brewery.

Wild Horse, based just off Builder Street on Cae Bach, are swapping recipes with Iechyd Da Brewing Company from Elkhart, Indiana after striking up an intercontinental friendship online.

Chip and Summer Lewis, who run the Welsh-themed US brew-pub, are on holiday in Wales this September and will be heading to Wild Horse to brew a version of their seasonal beer Breakfast Cookies Milk Stout.

Dave Faragher, co-owner of Wild Horse Brewing Co, said: “This is our first collaboration with another brewery, and what a way to start! The North American craft brewing scene was the inspiration behind Wild Horse, so knowing our beer will be available over in the USA is a real thrill.”

While Iechyd Da’s beer – a sweet stout brewed with vanilla pods and cocoa nibs - is available here in North Wales, a Wild Horse beer will also be brewed over in the USA.

Conwy-based artisan chocolatier Baravelli’s are also getting involved with the collaboration by providing the cocoa nibs and vanilla pods for the brew.

The two breweries struck up a relationship after Dave from Wild Horse spotted a story about Iechyd Da – a name that links back to Chip’s Welsh heritage - in an American brewing magazine.

Their eye-catching name, a phrase which also appears in Wild Horse’s branding, grabbed Dave’s attention and the breweries linked up on social media.

Summer Lewis said: “My husband’s family came to America from Wales many generations ago, so the ties aren’t recent, but it’s a fun and historical way to set us apart. I know our patrons will really get a kick out of us collaborating with a Welsh brewery.”