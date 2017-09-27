Newsquest acquires NWN Media Ltd - publishers of the North Wales Pioneer

Newsquest Media Group has announced the acquisition of NWN Media Ltd (NWN), the publisher of the North Wales Pioneer.

The NWN Board unanimously accepted the Newsquest offer which will now allow the company to move forward with confidence in the fast-changing media landscape.

NWN’s portfolio comprises 12 weekly newspapers and one daily, with associated websites, including the likes of The Leader (Wrexham and Flintshire), the Chester Standard, the Powys County Times, the Denbighshire Free Press, the Whitchurch Herald and the North Wales Chronicle.

NWN also owns the Hereford and Shrewsbury Admags and operates an extensive contract printing operation.

Newsquest CEO Henry Faure Walker said: “NWN Media comprises a stable of really strong local media brands that command great trust and unrivalled audiences in their communities.

“We’re looking forward to working with the NWN staff as they continue to transition their business to a successful and more sustainable future.

“We aim to facilitate a structure whereby they can benefit from the resources that Newsquest can provide whilst enabling them to carry on doing what they do best – namely providing first class local content, and advertising solutions for the readers and businesses in their region.”

David Faulkner, managing director of NWN Media said: “This is good news indeed and I strongly believe it is the best way forward for our group of titles.

“Our brands continue to command significant loyalty in our market places and the added resource scale and investment potential that Newsquest will bring will be invaluable to our continuing profitability.

“Our company has always been proud to be locally owned but I believe that this is an important step into the future at a time when the media landscape demands creativity and innovation more than ever to ensure success.”

NWN executive editorial director Barrie Jones said: “I think this is excellent news for the company.

“I look forward to working with Newsquest in continuing to publish some great papers in our regions while at the same time grasping new opportunities of moving our business forward.”