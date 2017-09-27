Dwygyfylchi Bowling Club celebrates 70th anniversary

Monday marked 70 years since the Dwygyfylchi Bowling Club formed and the members of the club celebrated last Friday by doing what they do best, playing bowls.

Around 35 bowlers attended the event which saw Penmaenmawr olds boys take on the Dwygyfylchi Bowling Club in a friendly match while enjoying a barbecue and a catch up.

Brian Bullock, club secretary, said: “The afternoon went really, really well. We ran the same event last year (friendly match) so this is its second year, but it is a little more special this year with the club celebrating 70 years.”

The club was formed on September 25, 1947 and since that day has gone on to grow into the family friendly club it is today.

Mr Bullock said the club averaged around 40 members – 30 players and 10 social currently – and even boasts a Welsh Youth Squad member.

This 13 year-old has developed under the tuition of both his father and grandfather something the club prides itself on.

Mr Bullock added: “Its the little things we do in the club that keep the club running really steadily. It is a really nice club and we are in a nice situation.”