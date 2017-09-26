Appeal for witnesses to Colwyn Bay A55 slip road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-car collision on a Colwyn Bay slip road which resulted in one person needing hospital treatment.

The collision happened at about 1pm on Wednesday, September 13 on the junction of Princes Road in Colwyn Bay with the off-slip of the A55, near the Lidl supermarket.

It involved two cars, a black Ford Mondeo and a black Ford Kia.

PC 2739 Huw Capper said: “We are especially keen to trace the male driver of a red vehicle who stopped at the scene having witnessed the collision but did not leave any details.”

He added: “We are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision last week or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Capper at Colwyn Bay Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC17139958. Alternatively contact us via the live web chat.