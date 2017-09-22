Free tickets this weekend to Conwy Castle

THE Welsh Government is offering 25,000 free tickets to visitors to some of the country’s best heritage sites this weekend.

Conwy Castle is among a string of Cadw sites taking part in the offer to celebrate 2017’s successful Open Doors programme.

Fans of myths and legends, or just families looking for a great day out, can claim their complimentary tickets for castles, abbeys and historic homes across the country simply by registering through the Eventbrite page of Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment servic.

As part of Wales’ Year of Legends, September has already seen more than 300 properties offer free entry, activities, guided tours or special events, with some unique locations opening their doors to the public for the very first time.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, said: “Cadw is committed to making heritage more accessible so we felt it was important that Cadw sites joined the hundreds of Welsh venues that have taken part in this year’s celebration.

“It’s a great way to encourage people to explore the rich history our country has to offer and we hope to see thousands of people discovering the dramatic stories across Wales this weekend.”

Some venues have a limited number of spaces or require advance booking.

Visit cadw.gov.wales/opendoors for more information on Open Doors.