Developers to appeal refusal of 110 houses in Deganwy

A DEVELOPER behind a controversial proposal to build 110 homes in Deganwy is to appeal against a council decision to refuse the scheme.

Beech Developments’ application to build a mix of semi-detached and detached homes, bungalows and apartments was thrown out by Conwy County Borough Council’s planning committee.

Members voted eight to two the refuse the application at the meeting attended by around 50 protesters at Bodlondeb, Conwy.

A spokesman for Beech developments said: “We will be appealing the decision reached by the planning committee and we will also be seeking an award for costs at the hearing.

“The need for new homes is not disputed with the target for delivering homes now increasing to 681 dwellings in the county over the remaining plan period.

“There are no other planned allocations of land in Llandudno, Penrhyn Bay or Deganwy, which is one of the main strategic growth hubs in the county for employment.

“Unless we look at delivering homes in this area we will not see the required growth in employment in the county. The two go hand in hand.”

l Homes plan refused – see page four