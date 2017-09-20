Future of bus routes awaiting public consultation

BUS users are being encouraged to have their say ahead of a review of services and routes across Conwy county.

Conwy County Borough Council’s community development service is examining local bus networks through public consultation sessions and online surveys which may result in changes.

A council spokesperson, said the main focus of the consultation was subsidised bus routes – ones supported by local authorities, usually through a private bus company, because they are not viable for commercial bus companies to provide a service.

These services included the number 25 – Llandudno and Eglwysbach, 24 – Llandudno Junction and Colwyn Bay and 43 – Abergele and Llanfair.

The spokesperson said: “The aim is to deliver a more sustainable and efficient bus network that meets the needs of bus users in Conwy County, so the public consultation via events and the survey is a key part of the review.

“We’re carrying out the survey now to ensure that the bus network continues to meet the needs of bus users in Conwy.

“Depending on what bus users tell us, this may of course lead to changes in the network in the future.”

Councillor Donald Milne, cabinet member for environment, roads and facilities, said he encouraged everyone to have their say as these local routes were very important.

Cllr Milne said: “It goes without saying we need to keep bus routes open because otherwise people will be cut off.

“Any user needs to support the consultation and show what they want, use and need.”

This is the first time the council has done consultation on a county wide level before, having only done a more localalised review.

A survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/ r/ConwyBusSurvey

A number of public consultation events will allow residents to provide comments in person about the bus services.

Consultation events will take place in Colwyn Bay (Victoria Avenue, 10am- 2pm) today (Wednesday), and Llandudno Palladium (Stop B, 10am- 2pm) on Friday.

For more visit: www.conwy.gov.uk/bussurvey or call 01492 575562.