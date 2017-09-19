Wind turbine stolen from Conwy countryside

A WIND turbine has been stolen from a remote location in Conwy.

The odd theft of the 12V Rutland FM910-4 Windcharger took place sometime between August 24 and September 9.

The turbine – which is more than one metre tall - was stolen from remote countryside in Ysbyty Ifan, near Pentrefoelas.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “ The turbine is capable of being placed in a van as transport is likely to have been used.

“The location is also about 15 to 20 minutes’ walk from the main road and so it is hoped suspicious activity will have been seen.”

Anyone able to help with the investigation is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101. Quote RC17137364.