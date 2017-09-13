St Asaph adventurer and extreme athlete Ash Dykes partners up with Lord

A ST ASAPH adventurer who made history when he became the first person to walk solo and unsupported across Mongolia has partnered up with a Lord for a business venture.

Ash Dykes has teamed up with Lord Newborough of Rhug Estate in Corwen, Denbighshire to promote good health and nutrition.

The duo have been working to create the Ash Dykes Mission Possible Meat Box, a lean and high protein food box, which is available both online and from Estate’s Farm Shop.

Ash’s new book Mission: Possible, which launched in August, will also be stocked in the shop and Ash will be regularly blogging on the Rhug website about the importance of organic food, training and fitness.

Ash, who was born in the city and grew up in Colwyn Bay with a short spell in Henllan Denbighshire and resides in Old Colwyn when he is in the UK, also made history after he spent five months traversing the length of Madagascar via the eight highest peaks and through the civil unrest that was brewing in the south. The 26-year-old is currently training for his next world record expedition with the help of organic meat from Rhug.

Ash, who has received social support from Bear Grylls and Sir Ranulph Fiennes, said: “This is a great partnership. I like everything that the Rhug Estate does and how it stands for sustainability and organic farming.

“I instantly connected with Lord Newborough. He has many stories of his travels from all over the world and I can see his enthusiasm and passion for both what he has achieved and for the Rhug Estate. He still trains hard himself and is quite a daredevil – a real example to all of us that age is just a number.

“From a young age, I’ve taken my nutrition seriously so it’s fantastic to have an organic food box named after me. My body has been pushed to its absolute limit on my expeditions. It’s so important that I’m in 100 per cent peak condition, both mentally and physically, so sustaining my body on good, quality, organic foods is key.”

Lord Newborough, 68, added: “Ash and I share the same pioneering spirit. When I was 20, my father sent me off to Australia with a one-way ticket and £100 in my pocket. He told me not to come home for a year and only then when I had earned enough money to buy my return ticket.

“In the late 1980s, I was looking for something interesting to do and took up an opportunity in Sierra Leone for fishery protection. We policed the waters in boats for the Government to help the local community to make a living from fishing again. It was dangerous work and we regularly received death threats and had to dodge bullets. We went through three coups while we were there.

“I admire Ash’s courage and tenacity and his free spirited approach to life. It’s pioneering stuff. He is doing things that other people haven’t and he knows all about the importance of nutrition and getting and keeping fit – values I share.”