Police end search to find mum of baby discovered at Towyn bus shelter

AN INVESTIGATION into finding the mum of a baby discovered at a Towyn bus shelter has come to a close.

North Wales Police confirmed earlier on Friday that they had brought their search to an end. The baby girl was found at a bus shelter on July 11, near to the Magpie and Stump pub.

The baby – still connected to her umbilical cord – was found by dad Daniel Braxton and his family.

Daniel, 36, was driving from his home in Pensarn to Stoke-on-Trent with his 18-year-old daughter, Talitha Beales, and partner, Toni Pickford, 24, at about 7am when his daughter cried that she had seen something ‘baby-shaped’ when passing the bus shelter.

DCI Sion Williams said: “Sadly, we have been unable to find ‘mum’ despite a painstakingly meticulous investigation, assisted by our partner agencies and indeed information provided by those within our local community.

“Our investigation has always been focused on mum’s welfare, nothing more, nothing less. Now that the critical health window has diminished and all conventional lines of investigation completed, the family team in Conwy County Borough Council are starting to plan the future for this beautiful little girl.”

Police said there is still time for the baby’s mum to come forward, even if it is just to confirm the maternal link.

DCI Williams added: “There is clearly still a limited amount of time for Mum to come forward and have some involvement in her life and I would urge her to make contact with the family team at the Council in taking that first step. There is a simple process for us to be able to confirm the maternal link, should Mum change her mind and want to positively contribute to her daughter’s future.

“We know from a number of other reported cases that the psychological effect of not knowing your ancestry can impact on your adulthood and this is another reason why our investigation team have been tenacious in the manner in which they conducted their enquiries.

“Although the investigation has been brought to a conclusion, any new information that may come to light thereafter will be reviewed and consideration given to further work being undertaken.”

The baby girl is now eight weeks old and is doing well in foster care.

As a direct plea to the mum, Karen Smith from Conwy Council’s Family Team, added: “We also need to let you know that we are going to start making plans for her future; this means we are going to be looking for an adoptive family for her.

“We would really like you to come forward and contact us if you are able, it will mean she has some information about where she comes from as she grows up. “

The mum of the baby can contact Karen on 07710 860688.