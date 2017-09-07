Twins and friend locked up and banned from Mochdre after "frenzied" attack

Three young men, including twins, have been locked up after a feud led to a man being stabbed and then kicked and punched to the ground on the estate where he lived.

At one stage, the victim’s head was picked up and then slammed onto the ground but it was not known who had done that.

A judge told the knifeman Jacko Lewis Jones, aged 18, of Parciau Close, Old Colwyn, that knife crime would not be tolerated and he was sentenced to four years nine months in a young offenders’ institution after he admitted wounding with intent.

His brother and a friend joined in the cowardly attack by punching and kicking the victim.

Jacko Jones’ twin, Marvin Lucas Jones, 19, of Glan Road, Mochdre, and Leighton Karl Jones, 20, of no fixed abode, who admitted a straight wounding charge, were sentenced to two years youth detention.

The attack took place at the junction of Ffordd Euryn and Ffordd y Maes in Mochdre near Colwyn Bay one Monday evening in March.

Judge Nicholas Parry made criminal behaviour orders in respect of the twins banning them from Mochdre, Jacko for seven years and Marvin for five years.

Victim Connor Owen who received five stab wounds, now wants to move from the area, Mold Crown Court was told.

Worryingly, the court heard, all three had convictions for carrying knives.

Judge Parry said that they had all admitted their part in what was “a serious incident of street violence.”

He told them: “In the middle of the afternoon in a small village, it involved weapons and serious injury.

“This will not be tolerated in North Wales. There is a growing concern among the public about incidents of violence involving the use of knives.

“There have been similar incidents of violence involving the use of knives and people were appearing before the courts for murder.”

The current case involved an element of planned revenge and undoubtedly a long-standing feud had been festering.

Judge Parry said that the victim and his family did not come out of it entirely without blame and there had been an ugly incident earlier that day, but what happened afterwards was entirely “out of proportion.”

Jacko Jones approached the victim with a knife said to be between five and seven inches long and lunged at him.

“You could have killed him there and then,” the judge warned.

It was a frenzied and sustained attack, which caused five stab wounds – but then the other two joined in what was a cowardly three onto one attack.

Already vulnerable because of the knife attack upon him, he was then punched to the ground and kicked.

“One of you, it does not matter who, picked up his head and slammed it on the ground,” said Judge Parry.

The victim was airlifted to hospital and the effects upon him had been long lasting. “Those who know him have described a change in his character. His behaviour is akin to someone suffering from post-traumatic stress.”

While Jacko had used the knife, the others had used their shod feet as weapons and while they were all lightly convicted all three had previous convictions for possessing knives.

Jacko Jones had been convicted of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place which had been used to threaten the same complainant.

Judge Parry told the defendants: “This is a serious matter. The public of North Wales look to the court for protection.”

Prosecuting barrister Brett Wiliamson said that following an earlier ugly incident, Connor Owen, who was wearing a knee brace, made his way to a shop in Conwy Road.

Jacko Jones approached, shouted at him to go down an alleyway but he refused.

The defendant then produced a silver bladed knife from his jacket, the victim stepped back, but Jacko Jones lunged at him and stabbed him to the left side of his body, under his arm pit.

He immediately lifted his hands to protect himself but the assault continued and he became aware of the other two running towards him.

The victim was punched to the ground and kicked several times and his head was picked up and slammed onto the ground. “Such was the persistence of the assault that he felt himself drifting in and out of consciousness,” said Mr Williamson.

The three ran away as a witness raised the alarm after she found the victim lying in the road and struggling.

Jacko Jones was seen to get into his mother’s car and Leighton Jones left on a bicycle.

Marvin returned home but a taxi containing him, his partner and children was prevented from leave by a large crowd of people and he was arrested.

The victim had five puncture wounds to the body and multiple abrasions and bruising.

His partner told in a victim impact statement how he had “lost all the life in him” and he now wanted to move away.

Defending barristers Duncan Bould, Matthew Curtis and Owen Edwards asked for credit for their guilty pleas.

Mr Bould said Jacko Jones had time to reflect in custody, now had an insight into what he had cone and was beginning to mature. He did not object to the criminal behaviour order but it would ban him from his home.

Mr Curtis for Leighton Jones said he was a young man who had been in care. He was studying and working in custody and intended to return to Shropshire where he had received support when younger.

Mr Edwards, for Marvin, said he was engaging in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and he was making active plans to leave Mochdre which may be a relief to many.