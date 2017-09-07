St David’s Hospice is inviting contestants to be spattered with paint in a five kilometres fun filled Colour Run on Sunday, September 10 at West Shore, Llandudno.

St David’s Hospice is a charity which provides free, high-quality, specialist palliative care to patients with advanced illnesses, their families and carers to adult patients across Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey.

The charity’s Community and Events Fundraising Manager, Andrew Everley said: “The Colour Run is guaranteed to be the most colourful, fun five kilometres contestants will ever run. The aim is to have a good time, celebrate life and support St David's Hospice. You don’t need to be a runner, it is for all abilities, you can run, walk, skip or dance.”

The route follows the coastal path along West Shore to Deganwy, with colour stations along the way where contestants will be spattered, showered and daubed with coloured paint to cross the finish line covered looking like a rainbow.

It costs the charity more than £3 million each year to deliver care services, more than £8,000 a day. The majority of this comes from community fundraising such as the Colour Run event. None of these costs are passed to the patients, their families or carers. St David’s Hospice care is free to all.

The Colour Run starts at 1pm and entry fee is: £15 per adult £10 per child (3+) £45 per family of four. Entry includes funky sun glasses, a bottle of water, paint sachet and finishers medal all given to you on the day.

To register for the event book on at www.stdavidshospice.org.uk/ event/colourrunllandudno2017 or call the Fundraising Office on 01492 879058 ex 206 or email andrew.everley@ stdavidshospice.org.uk .

Participants can register for the event on the day, or in advance book at www.stdavidshospice. org.uk /event/colourrunllandudno2017, or call the Fundraising Office on 01492 879058 ex 206 or email andrew. everley@stdavidshospice.org.uk .