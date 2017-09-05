Llandudno's firework display set to return

FIREWORK fun will return to Llandudno this November.

Llandudno Town Council has confirmed it is planning a spectacular pyrotechnic display for Saturday, November 4 on North Shore Beach after last year’s event was scrapped due to new insurance rules.

Councillor Greg Robbins, chairman of the council’s Fireworks Sub-Committee, said: “After the disappointment of not having a display last year, we have come up with a new idea and firing location for this year but we are awaiting the Marine License from Natural Resources Wales before the event is confirmed as going ahead”.

The event is being put on in conjunction with the Llandudno Pier Company and a specialist pyrotechnic contractor, amongst many others.

If the required licence is obtained, the display will start at 6.30pm. If conditions prevent the display being held that evening , the back-up date is Tuesday November 7 at 7pm.

Llandudno Town Council has had to cancel the event last year - due to take place this year on November 5 - due to new insurance requirements to cover Llandudno Pier in case of a fire on the pier.